Army remembers tragic helicopter crash of six British soldiers | info.cz

Czech English soldiers from the nearby Namest nad Oslavou base today remembered the six British troops who died in a tragic accident of a Lynx helicopter near the base 15 years ago. The helicopter crashed to the ground and burst into flames between the villages of Kuroslepy and Kladruby nad Oslavou after it hit the power line on September 9, 2004 during the Flying Rhino multi-national exercise.

This has been the most tragic helicopter accident in modern Czech history. British soldiers who take part in the Ample Strike exercise in Namest attended the ceremony.

The six victims were from the 12th Regiment Royal Artillery of the British Army. They were part of the anti-aircraft defence stationed based in Germany. British soldiers from this regiment also came to the ceremony today.

Colonel David Catmur, the British defence attache in the Czech Republic, said he appreciated that the local people remembered the dead soldiers as well.

Czech people who have cottages near the memorial, which was erected on the scene of the tragedy in 2005, have been taking care of it.

The Flying Rhino exercise was suspended in 2004 and then continues without helicopters. The investigators ruled out technical defects and said the accident was probably caused by human failure.