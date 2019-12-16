Brexit to weaken EU states with nuclear power plants - CEZ | info.cz

Britain leaving the European Union will weaken member states that produce electricity using nuclear energy sources, but Czech nuclear power plant Temelin, operated by CEZ energy group, does not expect major growth in costs even if there is a no-deal Brexit, CEZ and Temelin spokesmen said.

CEZ trades on British wholesale energy exchanges whose post-Brexit situation is unclear, CEZ spokesman Ladislav Kriz said.

Half of the 28 EU states use nuclear energy, and Brexit will tip the scales in favour of those that do not, Kriz said.

Britain, planning the construction of new nuclear units, was an important EU partner and ally of Czechia, Kriz said.

Temelin has suppliers all over the world, including the USA, Russia and Japan, and possible customs duties because of Brexit will not be news, Temelin spokesman Marek Svitak said.

Temelin analysed its suppliers a few months ago, which showed that it does not have any service contracts with British companies, and that its material contracts do not concern any key equipment, Svitak said.

After the December 12 election in which the Conservatives won a commanding majority in the British Parliament, Britain is almost certain to leave the EU in January 2020, according to analysts.

CEZ, about 70 percent owned by the state, is the largest Czech energy company. Its net profit grew annually by about 50 percent to Kc13.6bn in Q1-Q3.

Temelin, launched in December 2000, is the biggest electricity source in the country, covering about 20 percent of domestic consumption. Last year, it made 15.66 terawatt hours of electricity.