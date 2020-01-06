Ceska zbrojovka Group SE considering listing of shares on BCPP | info.cz

Czech arms producer Ceska zbrojovka Group SE (CZG) is thinking about a public offering and listing of its shares on the Prague Stock Exchange (BCPP) as a funding option for its expansion in the USA where it wants to build a factory, the company said on its website today.

CZG is currently considering different funding options for its development plans and no decision has been made, the company said.

Last year, the company announced its plan to build a new production and distribution facility in Little Rock, Arkansas, USA, which is a part of its strategic plan to expand in the USA and penetrate the local military and law enforcement market.

Its subsidiary CZ-USA wants to invest up to USD90m (Kc2bn) and create 565 jobs in Little Rock within six years.

Ceska zbrojovka's shares were traded on the Prague bourse from the middle of the 1990s until November 2007 when its owner EXIMAT squeezed out minority shareholders.

In 2018, Ceska zbrojovka, which has been part of CZG since that year, made record sales of more than Kc4.66bn, up by over Kc564m year on year, and its net profit grew to about Kc710.8m from over Kc625m, according to its annual report.