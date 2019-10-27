Ceska zbrojovka ups sales to record of Kc4.66bn in 2018 | info.cz

Czech arms producer Ceska zbrojovka saw record-breaking sales worth more than Kc4.66bn last year, up by Kc564m in annual terms, and its profit rose to Kc710.8m from Kc625m, according to the firm's annual report published on its website.

The company sells over 300,000 arms annually, with exports accounting for 87 percent of its total sales in 2017 and for almost 72 percent last year. It trades with more than 100 countries.

Ceska zbrojovka's biggest foreign markets in 2018 included the USA, South Africa, Canada, France, Thailand, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary, Austria and Italy, spokesman Radek Hauerland told CTK earlier.

Ceska zbrojovka's top-selling products include pistols CZ P-10C, rifles CZ 455/456 and short semi-automatic guns CZ SCORPION EVO 3. It is also successful in civilian production, mainly in the automotive and aircraft industries.

The company employed 1,738 people last year, 51 more on the year, and made investments of more than Kc400m.

It had five subsidiaries at the end of 2018, three of them in Czechia, one in Slovakia and one in the USA.

A majority stake of 91.19 percent in Ceska zbrojovka is owned by EHC CZUB, SE, while the remaining 8.81 percent are in the hands of board members and top managers.

The firm's registered capital exceeds Kc481.2m. Ceska zbrojovka became part of the Ceska zbrojovka Group SE holding company last year.