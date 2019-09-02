CIAF aviation show's attendance twice as high as in 2018 | info.cz

The weekend CIAF aviation show in Hradec Kralove saw the attendance of 25,000, twice as high as in 2018, with the performance of the Breitling Jet Team with L-39 Albatros planes being its most appreciated moment, the event's spokesman Tomas Otruba told CTK.

The visitors also liked the S211 Marchetti jet plane, which arrived from Italy and was shown at the CIAF event for the first time.

The Slovak Ocovski Bacovia aviation group, with their unpowered L-23 Super Blanik aircraft, had good acclaim as well, Otruba said.

The show offered the presentation of more than 40 planes from Czechia, Slovakia, Germany, France and Italy.

The CIAF show has been annually held since 1993. It has been hosted by the Hradec Kralove airport except for a few years of being held in Brno in the past.

The event has been regularly supported by the Hradec Kralove Town Hall and the Hradec Kralove Region, which subsidised it with 3.33 million crowns this year.

In 2018, the attendance was only 12,000 due to the rainy weather.