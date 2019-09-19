CR should follow nuclear,renewable energy path in future -survey | info.cz

The Czech Republic should pursue a nuclear and renewable energy path in the future, however, businesses and most households do not agree with an immediate coal exit, according to a survey conducted for the Chamber of Commerce by IBRS agency.

A total of 1,200 households and 300 firms across Czech regions took part in the survey whose results were presented at a press conference today.

Firms and citizens are clearly in favour of greener sources, but they also want the future steps of the government to ensure that energy security and acceptable prices of electricity are preserved, Vladimir Dlouhy, head of the Chamber, said.

Neighbouring Germany may serve as a warning, he said, adding that German electricity prices have skyrocketed recently because of the country's energy transformation.

According to a Chamber's analysis, industrial electricity prices in euros including taxes and fees have soared by 47 percent in Germany over the past 11 years, while falling by 23 percent in Czechia.

The price a mid-sized enterprise in Germany paid for one kilowatt hour of power was 2.3 times higher than that paid by a Czech mid-sized firm at the end of last year, said the Chamber.

Important energy decisions will be made in Czechia and Europe in the coming months, the Chamber said referring to a decision on building new nuclear units in Czechia.

Czechia should continue using its own energy sources, the survey showed. The country is self-sufficient in terms of energy and has an output reserve should a sudden power outage occur, Dlouhy said.

"Moreover, the fact that it exports electricity is, from a geopolitical point of view, one of a few aces it holds," he said.