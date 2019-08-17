Czech general presented with Polish military medal | info.cz

Czech General Karel Rehka, a deputy commander of the North East multinational division in Elblag, Poland, was presented with a Silver Medal of the Polish Army on Wednesday, Vlastimila Cyprisova from the Czech General Staff told CTK.

The Elblag-headquartered division supervises NATO's enhanced forward presence units in Poland and the Baltic countries.

The Polish defence minister bestowed the award on Rehka for his merit and his significant contribution to the development of cooperation of international units. Rehka received the medal at an Elblag ceremony celebrating the Day of the Polish Armed Forces.

Thanking for the honour, he said he views it as an appreciation of not only himself but all Czech soldiers who do a perfect job on foreign missions, thereby helping build the good name of the Czech military and the Czech Republic.

A graduate from the Ground forces university in Vyskov, south Moravia, Rehka completed a one-year course for military officers in Britain and a prestigious Rangers course in the USA. He took part in military missions in the Balkans and Afghanistan.

He was a member of the Czech army's 601st special forces group and became its commander in 2010. From 2014, he headed the Defence Ministry's Special forces directorate.

This May, he was presented with the Defence Ministry's Arnost Lustig Prize for courage, bravery, humanity and justice.