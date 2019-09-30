Czech leaders welcoming Austrian People's Party success | info.cz

The representatives of Czech governing Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO and the Social Democrats (CSSD) have welcomed the victory of the Austrian People's Party (OVP) in the Austrian general election.

Opposition leaders also welcomed the weakening of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPO).

According to the latest estimates, the OVP, headed by former chancellor Sebastian Kurz, gained roughly 37 percent of the vote and the Socialists 22.5 percent, while the FPO sustained a great loss, plummeting to 16.7 percent.

Babis congratulated Kurz and his party on the tweeter. "I wish much success when forming a new government. Austria is our close partner and I am looking forward to the continuation of our cooperation," Babis wrote.

CSSD deputy chairman and Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek had a similar reaction. "I wish constructive negotiations when forming a new, pro-European government to our neighbours, looking forward to further Czech-Austrian cooperation," Petricek has tweeted.

Martin Kupka, the deputy chairman of the opposition Civic Democratic Party (ODS), pointed out the result of the FPO. "This is good news for Austria and a stronger voice of common sense in Europe," Kupka said.

The leader of the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), Marek Vyborny, welcomed Kurz's ascendancy.

"Obviously, the voters positively see his very realistic policy. This will provide him with an opportunity to finish crucial reform. There is also the good news of the weakening of the populist FPO. This is good news for the whole of Europe," Vyborny said.

Mayor and Independents (STAN) MEP Stanislav Polcak said if the forecasts were confirmed, Kurz would be one of the most successful European politicians.

Preliminary final results of the Austrian election are to be announced later this evening.