Czech military intelligence deputy head dies in car crash | info.cz

Brigade General Milan Jakubu, one of the deputies of the Czech military intelligence (VZ) chief, died in a car crash on Saturday, the VZ spokeswoman Alzbeta Riethofova has said.

Jakubu, aged 49, drove a Skoda Rapid from Spindleruv Mlyn to Vrchlabi. In one of the curves of the road, his car had a head-on collision with a Ford Mustang sports car that was going in the opposite direction and on the wrong side of the road.

"Milan Jakubu devoted his life to the security of our country and our citizens. It is a tragic irony of fate that his life ended in this way," VZ chief Jan Beroun said today.

Jakubu died on the spot. His passenger, a 47-year-old woman, was helicoptered to hospital with heavy injuries. The Ford Mustang driver, 30, and his passenger, 12, suffered light injuries.

According to CTK's information, a group of sports vehicles including at least one Ford Mustang drove a nearby mountain road from Spindleruv Mlyn to Spindlerovka mountain hotel at high speed on Saturday afternoon. Only vehicles with a special permission from the Krkonose National Park Administration are allowed to use this road. The administration's spokesman Radek Drahny said no violation of the No Entry sign was registered on this road and no such cars applied for the permission to enter the road on September 21.

Nova television said the collision of the Skoda Rapid and Ford Mustang occurred after a chase of sports cars. The police do not consider the Vrchlabi-Spindleruv Mlyn road risky. Some accidents occurred on it during the winter time, but they were not serious.