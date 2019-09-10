Czech Republic, Sweden to cooperate against disinformation | info.cz

The Czech Republic wants to intensify cooperation with Sweden in the fight against disinformation and hybrid threats, Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek told journalists after his meeting Swedish politicians yesterday. Petricek came for a one-day visit to Stockholm, during which he opened an exhibition on the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution which toppled the Communist regime.

Petricek spoke with Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist, Foreign Minister Ann Linde and parliament chairman Andreas Norlen. "We mainly discussed cooperation in the sphere of defence and security," Petricek said.

"We are interested in intensifying cooperation in the sphere of disinformation as well as resistance to hybrid threats and cyberattacks which relate to all EU member countries," he added.

As an example, Petricek cited the situation in the Baltics. "The areas of the Baltic Sea and the Arctic are becoming the zones where tension is growing and Sweden, too, is afraid of Russia's future behaviour," he added.

"It is increasingly happening that Swedish ships are closely accompanied by Russian aircraft and the like," Petricek said.

He and Linde also discussed the relations between the EU and China. "We agree that when it comes to countries like China, the EU should strengthen its position, especially in the sphere of trade," Petricek said. "We also want to ensure fair conditions for European companies on the Chinese market," he added.