Czech soldiers receive medals decorations for missions abroad | info.cz

Medals and decorations were given to 28 Czech soldiers returning from missions in Kosovo, Italy and Afghanistan in a ceremony held at the House of the Army in Prague today.

A ten-man team from the 16th Task Force served at the Pristina headquarters in the NATO multi-national KFOR operation for six months.

The Czech military has participated in the KFOR operation since 1999 and numbered up to 500 service members until 2011. Since 2011, it has provided only headquarters personnel.

Another three soldiers were decorated for their participation in the EU's naval Mediterranean operation Sophia. "The Sophia operation is the EU's reaction to the migrant crisis in African and Arab countries," Lieutenant General Jaromir Zuna, the General Staff First Deputy Chief, said at the ceremonial assembly.

Medals were also given to 14 Military Police members who served in the KAMBA unit in Aghanistan's capital Kabul.

"Your task was the protection of personnel and the diplomatic office of the Czech Republic. You have fulfilled that task 100 percent, even though the security situation in the city is not simple. You deserve recognition and gratitude," Zuna said.

It is important that as a part of foreign missions, the Czech Republic participates in upholding peace and security in the world, Zuna added. "To actively fulfill our roles and commitments not just within NATO, but also within the European Union, is one of the priorities of the Czech Republic," Zuna told reporters.