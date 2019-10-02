Czechoslovak RAF pilots to be on postal block | info.cz

The Czech Post Office (CP) will issue a commemorative postal block devoted to Czechoslovak RAF pilots from World War Two on Wednesday, CP said in a press release yesterday.

The block will commemorate the 2,500 Czechs and Slovaks who served with the RAF during World War Two, which started 80 years ago, the CP said.

The two stamps, which are part of the block, feature the emblems of four Czechoslovak squadrons. There is also one of the best combat pilots, Frantisek Perina, and the RAF squadrons in the background.

The two envelopes of the first day of edition feature Perina and running pilots. The design was created by Eva Haskova and Jan Maget and the engraving by Bohumil Sneider.

The stamps of the first day of the edition depict an RAF plane and the flag of Czechoslovak pilots.

The postal block was printed with the circulation of 43,000 copies. The block with two stamps costs 78 crowns.

($1 = 23.707 crowns)