Defence Metnar visits Czech troops in Afghanistán | info.cz

Czech Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar (for ANO) paid a visit to Czech troops in Afghanistan on Friday and Saturday, during which he met the commander of the Bagram allied base, paid respect to the dead Czech soldiers and gave Christmas present to Czech troops.

Metnar was accompanied by three athletes: powerlifter Jiri Tkadlcik and crossfit champions Sona Karaskova and Patricie Jezkova.

"I have come to visit and support our soldiers and to thank them for their uneasy work," Metnar said.

He came to Bagram on Friday morning. He was scheduled to visit Kabul in order to meet representatives of the Resolute Support mission, to see the Czech embassy and to visit the Czech troops serving in Kabul.

However, due to bad weather, his flight to Kabul was cancelled.

The biggest Czech unit in Afghanistan is located in Bagram where its 170 troops are in charge of the protection of the local base.

Metnar appreciated their mission, calling it highly professional. "One can see that the troops are very active. I am proud of them," he added.

It is necessary for the Czech military to combat terrorism in the places it emerges, Metnar said.

The Czech Republic also has its troops in Kabul and in other places in Afghanistan, where they make part of the mission command, helping the training of Afghan security forces and protecting the Czech embassy.

Tkadlcik, who competes in the strongman races, set in motion a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) military light tactical vehicles, while Jezkova and Karaskova staged a crossfit competition for the soldiers.

Metnar said he could only hear praise of the Czech troops and called the security situation in Afghanistan rather complicated.

He said he expected the interrupted peace talks to resume after the results of the September presidential elections were announced.

"I wish the situation does not escalate by that time," Metnar said.