Electricity prices to increase in 2020 - energy regulator | info.cz

The regulated part of electricity and gas prices for households will increase by 1.3 percent and 0.53 percent on average in 2020, the Czech Energy Regulatory Office (ERU) said at today's press conference.

The ERU-set prices make up over 50 percent of the final price of electricity and about 25 percent of the final price of gas.

Analysts estimate that an electricity price hike may amount to a few hundred crowns a year, and that it will not apply to all consumers.

Even though the regulated electricity price will grow year on year, the average growth rate will be much lower than recorded in prices in the economy, ERU Board chairman Stanislav Travnicek said today.

Compared to last year's price decision, the average hike in the regulated part for households is almost 1 percentage point lower, Travnicek said.

The regulated part includes a transmission and distribution fee, and a contribution to renewable energy sources in the case of electricity.

Distributors set the rest of energy prices.