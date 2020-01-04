Former political prisoner Josef Plocek dies aged 94 | info.cz

Plocek received the Order of Tomas Garrigue Masaryk for his contribution to the development of democracy, humanity and human rights from then president Vaclav Klaus in 2012.
"Our dear brother, a lifelong member of the People's Party (CSL), a political prisoner from the 1950s and a citizen of Prague 1, doctor of law Josef Plocek, departed to God a few days ago," Wolf wrote.
Plocek's funeral will take place at the cemetery in Prague-Dablice next Wednesday, Wolf added.
Plocek, born in Prague on March 8, 1925, was expelled from a grammar school during the Nazi occupation of the Czech Lands, among others for his membership of the Orel (Eagle) sports organisation.
In August 1951, a Communist court sentenced him to 13 years in prison as a "Vatican spy" in a show trial for having assisted in sending a letter about the situation of the religious and church life in Czechoslovakia to the Vatican.
Plocek spent nine year in forced-labour camps, including uranium mines. He was released in 1960 on the basis of a presidential amnesty.
Then he was persecuted and forced to live under a constant supervision of the Communist secret police (StB). He could only do manual labour. Later, he became a lawyer at the Prague Archbishopric.
In 1988, Plocek published a study on the relation between the church and state in samizdat. He was an active member of the Confederation of Political Prisoners and the Church Law Society.