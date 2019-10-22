Hand grenade injures three soldiers during training | info.cz

A hand grenade explosion during training in the Brezina military training ground yesterday injured three Czech soldiers, one of them seriously, and they were then transported to the Brno teaching hospital, Tomas Maruscak, from the general staff press department, has told CTK.

The accident is being investigated by the military police, Maruscak said. "In the Hand gredafternoon, three soldiers were injured during the hand grenade training in the Brezina military training ground," he added.

"One of the soldiers suffered serious injuries and he was airlifted to the Brno teaching hospital in a stabilised condition," Maruscak said.

The other two soldiers sustained light injuries and the emergency service also transported them to the Brno hospital.

"The event is being investigated by the military police. The military has notified the family of the seriously injured soldier," Maruscak said.

The Brezina military training ground is situated near the Vyskov military academy which uses it for its training.