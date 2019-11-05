Mi-171Sh helicopters to be upgraded | info.cz

Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar (for ANO) informed the government about the deal today.
The contract was given to the state-run LOM Praha, which is in charge of other repairs of military helicopters, too.
Fajnor said all 15 machines would gain new transponders. Eight of them will also receive new radio stations and a new radio navigation system.
"The contract will be signed by the end of 2019 with presumed fulfilment by October 2026," he added.
Without the planned modernisation, the helicopters could not meet the military requirements. A part of the machines serve within the Special Operations Air Task Unit (SOATU).
The Mi-171Sh is a multipurpose two-engine machine manufactured in Russia. Its main purpose is to transport people.