NATO Days in Mosnov to show C-5 Super Galaxy US transport plane | info.cz

Visitors to the Days of NATO and the Czech Air Force to be held at the Mosnov airport in September will for the first time see the C-5 Super Galaxy transport aircraft within the U.S. exclusive show of big planes, the organisers have told CTK.

The USA will present three giant aircraft. Along with the C-5, which will return to the aviation event after ten years in a premiered upgraded version Super Galaxy, those are a B-52 strategic bomber and a KC-135 refuelling aircraft, which both traditionally appear at the Mosnov event, Andrea Cerovska said in a press release, on behalf of the organisers.

Zbynek Pavlacik, the head of the Jagello 2000 organiser, said the NATO Days would offer an attractive flight programme with three aerobatics groups as well as unique U.S. aircraft.

The C-5M Super Galaxy is the state-of-the-art version of an American aircraft for heavy intercontinental air transport. It has a wingspan is almost 70 metres and capacity of up to 130 tonnes of cargo, six AH-64 Apache combat helicopters or 345 soldiers. It can cover more than 9,000 kilometres with them.

The Days of NATO, the biggest security show in Europe, will take place at the Mosnov airport near Ostrava on September 21-22. Military, security and rescue units from 15 countries have confirmed their participation.

The event, the entry to which is free, will culminate with a dynamic performance of three aerobatics groups - the Patrouille de France, the PC-7 Team from Switzerland and the Finnish Midnight Hawks. Last year, some 220,000 visited the NATO Days.