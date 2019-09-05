OSCE Secretary General is to visit Prague on September 11 | info.cz

Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Thomas Greminger and Chairperson-in-Office Miroslav Lajcak will meet Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek in Prague next Wednesday, according to a document that Petricek's ministry worked out for the government.

They will visit the Czech Republic on the occasion of the OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum annual meeting that will be held in Prague on the same day, September 11.

Lajcak is also Slovak foreign minister, Greminger is a Swiss diplomat.

According to the Czech Foreign Ministry, Greminger, Lajcak and Petricek are to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine, other unresolved conflicts concerning OSCE and the Czech presidency of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation as well as the OSCE budget and activities. They are to have working lunch together.

OSCE was established in 1995, it is the biggest international organisation focusing on security affairs, and its members are European, Asian and North American countries.