Poland, Czechia should be linked by more motorways | info.cz

Better motorway interconnection between the Czech Republic and Prague would improve bilateral cooperation in the economy, tourism and exchange of goods, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at a press conference after a joint meeting of the Czech and Polish governments in Warsaw yesterday.

Czechia and Poland are important trading partners. Their mutual exports and imports grow at a very satisfactory pace, but a motorway that would connect, for example, Wroclaw, southern Poland, or Warsaw with Prague or a motorway leading from Krakow, southern Poland, via Moravia southwards, to Austria or Hungary, are missing, Morawiecki said.

According to Czech Transport Minister Vladimir Kremlik, Czechia should make use of the Polish experience in the building of motorways.

"Our Polish colleagues informed us at the joint meeting of both governments that they have 1,000 kilometres under construction at present. Water transport did not stay aside either. We will support the effort to make the Odra river navigable and have it included in the trans-European transport network," Kremlik tweeted.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrived in Warsaw along with eight ministers. Babis and Morawiecki discussed European topics as well as the forthcoming meeting of the Visegrad Four countries (Czechia, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary) that is to take place in Prague on September 12.

Individual ministers held separate bilateral talks. Czech Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak signed an agreement on cooperation of pilots in cross-border interventions and drills.

Meeting in Warsaw was the sixth joint meeting of both countries' cabinets. The last such meeting took place in Prague in November 2018.