Police deal with Nazi symbols sprayed on town's 15 buildings | info.cz

The Czech police are dealing with the case of Nazi and radical motifs that unknown perpetrators sprayed on 15 buildings in the town of Usti nad Orlici overnight, including the local historically valuable theatre, Usti Mayor Petr Hajek said today.

A swastika has appeared on the theatre building's front wall. Besides, some private buildings in the theatre's vicinity are defaced with symbols such as SS (for Nazi units) and A.C.A.B. (All Cops Are Bastards), a acronym used by both left- and right-wing radicals and football rowdies.

"This is an unusual event in our time. We never had to deal with such and investigate such things before. If an inscription appeared now and then, it was a random act of a rascal, never a massive act like the latest one," Hajek told CTK.

He said the representatives of Usti nad Orlici, a town with some 14,000 inhabitants, will consult heritage conservationists on how to remove the sprayed symbols.

Built in 1936, the Usti nad Orlici theatre was granted the national cultural heritage status in 2017. It was designed by significant Czech architect Kamil Roskot, and is one of the country's important functionalist buildings com the first half of the 20th century.