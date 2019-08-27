Prague exhibition shows Polish fates during WW2 | info.cz

An exhibition on Poland during World War Two, which was prepared by the WW2 Museum Gdansk that wants to show the Polish war experience in the world and European context, opened at the Vitkov National Memorial in Prague today and it will last until October 18.

The 13 panels Fight and Suffering present the fates of Polish citizens during WW2, the Polish fighting against Nazism and heroism.

The WW2 Museum Gdansk opened in 2017. The then newly ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party criticised the museum from the very beginning, arguing that it did not sufficiently reflect the wartime suffering and heroism of the Poles.

Only a few days after the museum's opening, Polish Culture Minister Piotr Glinski removed Pawel Machcewicz as its director.

Machcewicz prepared the museum exposition for eight years. Machcewicz said the changes that were made in the exposition after his leave manipulated with history. In March 2018, he sued the Polish government over this at the European Human Rights Court.