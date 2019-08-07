Some 63% of Czechs buy used car, 25% prefer new one - survey | info.cz

Some 35 percent of Czechs are considering some change over the next three years but a tenth of them do not want to own a car, according to the survey carried out for car rental company Driveto.
Seventy-seven percent of people used savings to buy their car, the rest taking out a loan or using other options. Some 3 percent of respondents said they opted for a short- or long-term operating lease.
The history of a car is crucial for 50 percent and important for another 41 percent of motorists. A total of 91 percent of people require a test ride. Two thirds of Czechs consider it important to own a car, the survey showed.
About 30 percent of those polled said they picked a car brand beforehand and 35 percent had several brands to choose from. About 29 percent have chosen the Skoda brand, with 9 percent favouring both Ford and Volkswagen.
Nearly a third of people bought their car from a second-hand dealer and 31 percent from an authorised dealer, 17 percent from a friend and 15 percent purchased a car that was advertised.
A quarter of people bought the car for a price between Kc80,000 and Kc110,000, and for a price of over Kc290,000. About a fifth of those polled said their price was below Kc50,000.