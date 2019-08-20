SVOS Prelouc wants to finish Perun armored vehicle military tests | info.cz

The Czech armored vehicle manufacturer SVOS Prelouc officially protested the Defence Ministry's report that SVOS's vehicle Perun, developed for special forces, did not pass military testing, saying that the Ministry's tests are non-standard, the company told CTK today.

The company has provided all relevant materials, including a list of contract breaches, to an attorney's office and expects to defend itself by requesting the completion of the military tests in accordance with the original purchase agreement, it said.

The company noted that it has warned the ministry of repeated and serious breaches of the test's guidelines which then led to a disruption of the whole military test.

The military test committee was unable to base its criticism on any standard or regulation, repeatedly requesting the fulfilling of parameters that were not only not present in the initial documentation, but ultimately impossible for any vehicle in use by any NATO forces, SVOS explained.

The company said that it was also impossible to ask for the military tests to continue, adding that it is ready to enter further talks with the Defence Ministry.