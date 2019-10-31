Tatra Around the World 2 project to promote Czech firms abroad | info.cz

The Tatra Around the World 2 expedition will promote Czech firms and their innovative products, such as 3D printing, virtual reality and carbon products, abroad, Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek has said.

The expedition will take three years, during which the Tatra vehicle will travel 270,000 kilometres across 70 countries and five continents. It will set off on February 22 next year.

The expedition members will hold events promoting Czech industry along the way. They will be received almost in every country where Czechia has a governmental trade agency.

The project follows up on a similar expedition undertaken in the 1980s by a group of five who drove a customised Tatra T 815 GTC. Their followers will cross the world in a specially adapted Tatra T 815 4x4.

The expedition's cost are estimated at Kc25m. A majority is funded by co-organisers Marek Havlicek and Petr Holecek, and some Kc3m have been crowd-funded.