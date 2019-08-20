Tatra Trucks to supply Czech army with 71 vehicles | info.cz
Autor:ČTK - 20. srpna 2019 • 11:28

Tatra Trucks will supply 71 trucks to the Czech military in the coming years, with the contract's value at almost Kc557m, the firm's spokesman Andrej Cirtek told CTK today. The firm and the Defence Ministry signed the contract for the supply in mid-August.

A total of 37 heavy Tatra Force trucks and 34 medium Tatra Tactic trucks will be delivered to the military in the next two years. It may acquire another 30 Tatra Force trucks between 2022 and 2024 as needed.

The supplies will increase the transport capacity needed for the logistic support of the military in performing different tasks including combat training, foreign missions, and rescue and humanitarian operations, deputy defence minister Filip Riha said.

The military is currently using more than 3,000 Tatra vehicles.

Tatra Tactic|Tatra trucks|army
 
