V4 countries want to cooperate in buying police equipment | info.cz

The Visegrad Four countries (V4; Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia) want to cooperate in buying security forces equipment, seek local suppliers' involvement in these acquisitions, Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said after meeting his counterparts from the V4 and Austria yesterday.

Furthermore, the V4 will seek a better exchange of security information in the EU, and will strive for the EU's current security cooperation with Britain to be preserved after Brexit, Hamacek said.

Slovak Interior Minister Denisa Sakova said negotiations are needed to set the minimum technical standards for the V4 security forces. This would later enable their joint purchases of equipment, she said.

Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter said coordination of the choice of police equipment would also enhance joint operations of the four countries' police, in the Frontex European border service, for example.

The ministers also discussed the impacts of Brexit on security cooperation in he EU.

"Our goal is to keep [the EU's] security cooperation with Britain on top level. Security is something that must not be put at stake. The exchange of information and cooperation in suppressing crime must not be jeopardised," said Hamacek.

Sakova said she believes that Britain, after its departure from the EU, will continue providing data for the Schengen information system that serves police cooperation in the EU.