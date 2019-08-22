Czech military to acquire U.S. attack, utility helicopters | info.cz

The Czech military will acquire the Viper attack and Venom utility helicopters from the USA as of 2023, Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar (for ANO) said during his visit to the Namest military base today.

The combination of two types is more suitable than to acquire the Black Hawk utility helicopters only, he said.

The Defence Ministry received two bids from the U.S. government in late June. It offered 12 UH-60M Black Hawk utility helicopters worth 13.2 billion crowns or eight UH-1Y Venom utility helicopters and four Viper attack helicopters for 14.5 billion crowns.

Lubomir Metnar said he expected the contract of purchase to be signed by the end of this year.

The price also includes the helicopter equipment with arms system and ammunition as well as maintenance and training of the personnel.

A commission comprised of the Defence Ministry and military representatives was assessing the bids. Metnar said he expected the contract of purchase to be signed by the end of this year.

The Czech Republic is negotiating with the U.S. government and not with a particular supplier. The U.S. Congress did not oppose the export of helicopters for the Czech military within a legal deadline.

Metnar said the intergovernmental agreement would guarantee safety and transparency and enable a broader military cooperation as well. It secures supplies under the same financial conditions as in the case of the U.S. military acquisitions.

The construction of the UH-1Y Venom utility and Viper attack helicopters made by Bell is identical to 85 percent. Consequently, their simultaneous use will lower logistics and other costs as fewer spare parts are needed. The personnel training is easier, too, in this case.

The helicopters have proven successful in combat missions of the United States Marine Corps. Pakistan and Bahrain have bought them, too.

In the past, the Czech government also addressed the Italian government that offered the AgustaWestland AW139M helicopters form the Leonardo firm. Then defence minister Karla Slechtova (ANO) said none of the bids suited Prague and was prepared to address the suppliers directly.

($1=23.231 crowns)