Electric car sales in Czechia to triple in 2020 - experts | info.cz

New electric car sales on the Czech market are expected to more than triple to 3,000-3,500 units next year, mainly after the launch of car manufacturer Skoda Auto's first electric model Citigo iV, according to experts and the Car Importers Association.

In January-October this year, electric car sales in the Czech Republic increased by about 20 percent to 649 units.

Skoda Auto started receiving orders for Citigo iV this autumn but expects registrations not to start earlier than next year, when it plans to place 2,500 electric cars on the market.

In addition, Skoda Auto intends to sell 700 plug-in hybrid cars Superb next year.

Most of electric cars are currently sold by Nissan, Hyundai and Tesla. Volkswagen's new electric model ID.3 is also coming to the Czech market. Growth is also expected in the category of hybrid cars. In the first ten months of this year. hybrid car registrations posted an annual increase of 70 percent to 6,610 units. Japan's Toyota tested three hybrid models in Toyota Eco Race in Prague last week.