Ireland and Netherlands foreign ministers to visit Czech Republic | info.cz

The foreign ministers of Ireland and the Netherlands will visit the Czech Republic in the last week of August to talk about EU matters such as Brexit or cooperation with the Visegrad Four, planned government proceedings materials show.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Covey will arrive on August 27 as a part of his series of visits to EU member countries, mainly in order to discuss Britain's upcoming withdrawal from the European Union with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) and Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek (Social Democrats, CSSD).

Britain's withdrawal from the EU has crucial implications for the Republic of Ireland because of the need to resolve the border issue between Ireland and British Northern Ireland.

Apart from Brexit, Coveney's visit is to address the long-term financing framework of the EU for the 2021 to 2027 period and the formation of the new European Commission.

The Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok will visit the Czech Republic on August 26 and will also meet with Babis and Petricek.

Blok's talks with the Czech politicians will focus on current issues facing the EU as well as the opportunities for cooperation between the Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg) and Visegrad Four (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) countries. The Czech Republic is the current leader of the Visegrad Four.

Blok will also be the main foreign guest at the conference of Czech ambassadors that will take place August 26 in the Czernin Palace, the seat of the Czech Foreign Ministry in Prague.