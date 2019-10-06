The TATRA TRUCKS company revenues of this year exceeded three billion crowns | info.cz

TATRA TRUCKS' revenues for the period of nine months of this year exceeded three billion Czech crowns, EBITDA is a quarter of a billion CZK. TATRA TRUCKS has won several important contracts this year, both on the domestic market and abroad. In mid-August, the company signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic for over half a billion crowns, the company also built upon the last year's deliveries of chassis for military applications to Brazil, and the Kopřivnice company also performs a large contract for a Jordanian customer.

„The TATRA TRUCKS company is having a successful year,“ says Pavel Lazar, the CEO. „This is due to the significant contracts we have won this year,“ Lazar continues.

This year also, TATRA TRUCKS builds upon last year´s deliveries of chassis for military applications to Brazil; the country has been a customer of our company for several years now.

This year the Czech company won a contract for 56 complete chassis of 4x4 and 6x6 design variants, which means more than a double increase compared to last year. For Brazil, there are assigned also three special TATRA TERRA vehicles with an 8x8 axle configuration chassis, these vehicles will serve as carriers of pontoon bridge sets.

This year is very successful for the company

TATRA TRUCKS also negotiated significant projects with a traditional domestic customer – the Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic. At the May IDET 2019 trade fair, representatives of the Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic and TATRA TRUCKS signed a contract for the supply of 31 TATRA FORCE heavy off-road trucks for the transport of containers worth approximately CZK 500 million.

In June this year, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract for 62 TITUS armoured vehicles mounted on the TATRA chassis, and the following companies will participate in their production: TATRA TRUCKS, TATRA DEFENCE VEHICLE as well as companies such as RETIA and ELDIS that also belong to the CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP holding.

In mid-August, the Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic signed a contract for a total of 71 TATRA trucks worth more than half a billion Czech crowns to be delivered in the next two years. The contract is for 37 TATRA FORCE heavy vehicles and 34 TATRA TACTIC medium vehicles. The military can receive additional 30 TATRA FORCE vehicles between 2022 and 2024 if need be.

The Czech company has existed for over a hundred years

The joint-stock company TATRA TRUCKS took over the world-famous Kopřivnice carmaker in 2013, that after the change of ownership underwent a successful restructuring process. In addition to the standardized model series, it also produces special trucks tailored to customer requirements. Eighty percent of the car manufacturer's production is for export.

TATRA TRUCKS company employs more than 1,000 people, more than 600 other staff work in TATRA METALURGIE, the subsidiary focused mainly on foundry and forging.